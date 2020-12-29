SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SSE has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

