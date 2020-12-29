Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 63.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in SPX by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,130,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,437,000 after buying an additional 427,778 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in SPX by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 647,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after buying an additional 121,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after buying an additional 49,732 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in SPX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPX by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 61,274 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

NYSE SPXC opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $56.90.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. SPX’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair raised shares of SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.