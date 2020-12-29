Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CONMED by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in CONMED by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $114.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.67.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $1,425,340.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $1,038,531.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $306,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

