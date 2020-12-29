Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.87

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $11.16. Spok shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 103,465 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $212.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 7.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,454.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,401.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,903 shares of company stock valued at $240,790. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 49.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 54,640 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 75.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 31.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 58,176 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

