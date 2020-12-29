Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.76.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $4.65 on Monday, reaching $175.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,101 shares of company stock valued at $7,416,333 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,261,000. Mirova grew its stake in Splunk by 2,051.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 6,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Splunk by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

