SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of SpartanNash worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,821,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $631.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.98. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

