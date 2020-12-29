SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $1.31

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.50. SOS shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 5,230 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.49% of SOS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

