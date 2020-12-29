Sony (NYSE:SNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.50

Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.50 and last traded at $99.87, with a volume of 4533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNE. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Sony alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.69.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $2.57. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sony by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,728,000 after purchasing an additional 399,314 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Sony by 6,200.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after buying an additional 1,195,477 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,084,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,072,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,137,000 after purchasing an additional 689,675 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sony (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.