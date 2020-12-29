SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Shares Down 5.9%

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 3,597,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 863,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

SWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,429.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,317,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $128,286,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,563,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,306,000 after buying an additional 1,063,980 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SolarWinds by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

