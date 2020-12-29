SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) CFO Sells $92,354.58 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $318.41 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $335.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 93.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $72,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $239.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

