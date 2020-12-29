Solana (SOL) Reaches Market Cap of $71.51 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00005825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market cap of $71.51 million and $21.09 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana Coin Profile

SOL is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 46,569,948 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

