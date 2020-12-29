Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $284.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.55.

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,381. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.51. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.92) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

