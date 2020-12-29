Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L) (LON:SKG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,562.00

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L) (LON:SKG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,562 ($46.54) and last traded at GBX 3,560 ($46.51), with a volume of 58903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,408 ($44.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,312.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,918.88. The firm has a market cap of £9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a €0.28 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

