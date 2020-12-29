Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.31

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on SVKEF shares. Nordea Equity Research raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 24.57%.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.