Sirius XM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 31,919 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 440% compared to the typical volume of 5,910 call options.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 198,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,880,063. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.