Simon Cole Sells 200,000 Shares of MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR) Stock

MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR) insider Simon Cole sold 200,000 shares of MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,452.05).

Simon Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Simon Cole sold 450,000 shares of MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) stock opened at GBX 3.62 ($0.05) on Tuesday. MelodyVR Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.53.

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.