SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SILV. Raymond James raised SilverCrest Metals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.68.

Shares of SILV opened at $10.33 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,640,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596,157 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,970,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,692,000 after purchasing an additional 848,880 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,808,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at $12,838,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 602,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 182,812 shares in the last quarter.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

