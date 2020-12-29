Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SBTX stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $36.70.

In other Silverback Therapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Piazza acquired 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Xii, purchased 47,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,964.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

