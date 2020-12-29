Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report sales of $420.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $408.80 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $345.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.63.

Signature Bank stock opened at $136.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average is $101.89. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

