Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.49

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.49 and last traded at C$4.31, with a volume of 116671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.92.

SMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$701.67 million and a P/E ratio of 31.36.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$97.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

