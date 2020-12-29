SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of SI-BONE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75. The firm has a market cap of $962.09 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $42,777.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,170.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $211,731.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,732 shares of company stock worth $7,836,827. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth approximately $14,480,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 165.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 486,924 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 412.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 265,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 226,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.