Shivom (OMX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $69.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. One Shivom token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX, Coinsuper and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00043221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00290728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.37 or 0.02131466 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

OMX is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

