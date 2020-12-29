Sharder Hits Market Cap of $443,355.29 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. Sharder has a total market cap of $443,355.29 and $58,268.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sharder has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00042675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00285085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00028421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.54 or 0.02089180 BTC.

Sharder Token Profile

Sharder is a token. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.