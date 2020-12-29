Sessia Price Up 4% This Week (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Sessia has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $359,422.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00046098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00298552 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00029065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.74 or 0.02139501 BTC.

Sessia Token Profile

KICKS is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,026,389 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

