Serum Reaches One Day Volume of $53.78 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market cap of $52.38 million and approximately $53.78 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003922 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00023894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00132412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.54 or 0.00612225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00161291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00327183 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00056993 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

