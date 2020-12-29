Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.54

Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 966704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.38 million and a PE ratio of -15.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28.

Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) Company Profile (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of diabetes, hemophilia, hypothyroid disease, and other severe chronic diseases.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.