Serabi Gold plc (SRB.L) (LON:SRB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.84

Serabi Gold plc (SRB.L) (LON:SRB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.84 and traded as low as $89.00. Serabi Gold plc (SRB.L) shares last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 183,472 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.31 million and a PE ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.84.

About Serabi Gold plc (SRB.L) (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

