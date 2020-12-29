Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRTS. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.27. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.17. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Sensus Healthcare worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

