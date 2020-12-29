Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report sales of $158.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.12 million. Semtech reported sales of $138.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $588.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.56 million to $589.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $665.33 million, with estimates ranging from $656.03 million to $676.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at $966,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $710,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 151,424 shares of company stock worth $10,639,718 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 279.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Semtech by 1.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 154,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,641. Semtech has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

