Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 112,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,241. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.47 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.