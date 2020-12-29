Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,605 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,605 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $93.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.