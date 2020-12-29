Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 23.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $154,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 98,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,171,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,318.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 861,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,633,710. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $37.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

