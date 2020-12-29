Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 174.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Canadian Solar worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

