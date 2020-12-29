Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,013 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,309,000. FMR LLC increased its position in V.F. by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after buying an additional 585,392 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of -657.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America cut V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

