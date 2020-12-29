Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

CNOB opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $788.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

