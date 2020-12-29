Sei Investments Co. Acquires 42,355 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 273.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,355 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 99.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 144,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of CTB stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.