SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CSFB raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.

SEAS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.23. 766,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,798. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $163,647.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,429 shares of company stock worth $993,175. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

