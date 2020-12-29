Scrypta Trading Up 15.8% This Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Scrypta has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Scrypta has a total market cap of $161,837.55 and approximately $5.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00140317 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00026083 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00010319 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 155.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002722 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,303,909 coins and its circulating supply is 15,303,909 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.