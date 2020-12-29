Scottish American Investment Company Plc (SAIN.L) (LON:SAIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $471.00

Scottish American Investment Company Plc (SAIN.L) (LON:SAIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 471 ($6.15) and last traded at GBX 470.66 ($6.15), with a volume of 21762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462 ($6.04).

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £704.33 million and a PE ratio of 6.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 454.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 434.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Scottish American Investment Company Plc (SAIN.L)’s payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

