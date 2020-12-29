Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $471,000 Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth stock opened at $159.59 on Tuesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -147.77, a P/E/G ratio of 135.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,701,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,015 shares of company stock worth $12,707,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.