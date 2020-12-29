Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 4,227 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Green Plains worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Green Plains by 262.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRE opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $484.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

