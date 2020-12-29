Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 23,991 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,991 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SI-BONE worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $171,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $1,507,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $14,480,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $590,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIBN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $962.09 million, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $32.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $211,731.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $42,777.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,170.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,827. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

