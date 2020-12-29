Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 51,000 Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Longview Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGVW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longview Acquisition stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Longview Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49.

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

