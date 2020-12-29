Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Middleby by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,575,000 after acquiring an additional 525,790 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Middleby by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Middleby by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Middleby by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after acquiring an additional 388,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Middleby by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $126.48 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $149.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.02 and a 200 day moving average of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

