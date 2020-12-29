Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COOP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

