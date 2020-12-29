ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce sales of $770.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $789.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $751.80 million. ScanSource posted sales of $989.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $757.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,872.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,642 shares of company stock valued at $472,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,623,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 97,051 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 252.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 515.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 40.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 48,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,057. The company has a market capitalization of $663.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

