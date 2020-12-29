San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Stock Price Down 17.6%

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)’s share price was down 17.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 1,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

About San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products; processing and marketing refrigerated processed and canned meat products; milling, manufacturing, and marketing flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, oils, salad aids, biscuits, and condiments; importing and marketing coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

