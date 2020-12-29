San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0133 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 48.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $127.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.54. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

