Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading Down 3.6%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 10,115 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

About Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.