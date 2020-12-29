Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. 3,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 11,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

